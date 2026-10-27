Life Amplified NOURISH is on Saturday, November 7, from 8 to 10 p.m. at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, benefiting Food Packs for Kids, a program of Mind Over Matter that helps about 550 children each week when school meals aren’t available. Emceed by Cloe Cabrera, this red, white and blue jeans indoor picnic features picnic games, $5 raffle prizes, a special hands-on creative event, comedy from Tampa Metropolitan Improv, live music from the best voices across Tampa Bay, a personal picnic meal, and a dessert table. Tickets are $15, or $25 for a couple, at LifeAmplifiedShowcase.com.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com