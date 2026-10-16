Life Insurance with Jennifer YAY Hammond

Jennifer “YAY!” Hammond, a licensed life insurance agent and real estate professional, joins Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to discuss how life insurance may play a role beyond the traditional death benefit. Jennifer explains why business owners may consider life insurance for family protection, business continuity, key-person coverage, buy-sell planning and succession planning, and why real estate investors may want to consider how their families would handle mortgages and properties if something unexpected happened. She also discusses living benefits and Indexed Universal Life insurance (IUL), including how certain permanent life insurance policies can build cash value that may be accessed subject to the policy’s terms, costs and limitations.

Jennifer’s message is simple: “You insure your building. You insure your business. You insure your real estate. But have you protected the person who makes it all work—YOU?” Before choosing any life insurance strategy, Jennifer encourages business owners and real estate investors to get educated, ask questions and understand what is—and is not—guaranteed. Protect what you’ve worked so hard to build. YAY! www.yaylifeinsurance.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education

