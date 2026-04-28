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Lifelink Foundation

LifeLink is helping save lives in our community.
LifeLink | Morning Blend
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LifeLink is here to help save lives by helping turn donor generosity into lifesaving action. LifeLink work's alongside donor families, hospital partners and transplant teams across Tampa Bay to help make second chances possible. Organ and tissue donation is one of the most selfless acts a person or family can give, and LifeLink's responsibility is to honor that trust by helping make the gift of life possible for those in need.

Register to become an organ donor when renewing your driver's license, or by visiting www.mystorycontinues.com [mystorycontinues.com]. Learn more about LifeLink Foundation at https://lifelinkfoundation.org/ [lifelinkfoundation.org].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Lifelink Foundation

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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