Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss Shares Spring Must-Haves From Zenni, Lands' End, and Primal Kitchen

We talk spring fashion.
Limor Suss | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

As we look ahead to a new season, it’s the perfect time for a refresh. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joins us with this month's must-haves.

Transform your look with Zenni's Frames of You collection. Discover endless eyewear possibilities at affordable prices, from everyday essentials to statement pieces. Create your perfect eyewear wardrobe today!
 
Shop Lands’ End Women’s Swim at LandsEnd.com.
 
New Chapter’s new Magnesium + L‑Theanine Powder helps you relax, reset, and refocus. 
 
Find Primal Kitchen’s NEW creamy dressings exclusively at Whole Foods or at Primalkitchen.com, with more retailers rolling out this spring.

