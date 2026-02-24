Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Lifestyle Expert Yesi de Avila Shares February Finds for Skin Care, Freshness, and a Florida Getaway

We talk about some great products for the warmer weather.
Yesi Style | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:Yesi Style

Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila shares her February finds for improving winterized skin, staying fresh, and even a little getaway that will enhance your taste buds.

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • Borghese Advance Fango Mud Mask for Face and Body - Borghese.com
  • Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant - Available at food, drug, and mass retailers starting at $13.99
  • The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Sarasota, Florida - Marriott.com

For more information and lifestyle inspiration, follow Yesi De Avila on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or visit her website at Yesi.Style.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com