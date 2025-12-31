Light the World Giving Machine

The Giving Machine is directly benefiting five local charities in addition to the two global charities. 100% of these donations for these local charities will be able to directly impact Tampa Bay Area families.

The Giving Machine is a great way to kick off your New Year's resolution to do small acts of kindness and showing love to your neighbors. We need that more then ever right now. Lighting the World starts with us.

The Giving Machine will be open daily until January 3rd for donations at the Clearwater Mall near the Crumbl Cookies storefront at 2719 Gulf to Bay Blvd Suite 1120, Clearwater, FL 33759. Tampa Bay residents can follow the Giving Machine Florida on Instagram & Facebook to learn more about these local and global charities, read stories from those donating, and find a list of daily events at The Giving Machine