Ligori & Ligori Injury Lawyers' 4th Annual Turkey Giveaway

Ligori & Ligori Injury Lawyers is helping Tampa families get ready for Thanksgiving with its fourth annual turkey giveaway on Saturday, November 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 1711 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. The firm is bringing the community together again for a festive morning featuring Tampa Bay area sports mascots, USF cheerleaders and a DJ. The giveaway is free and open to everyone, with one turkey per family while supplies last. Distribution is drive-through only, and advance registration is required through Eventbrite at: eventbrite.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ligori & Ligori Injury Lawyers

