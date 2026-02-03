Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Limor Suss shares her Game Day Essentials!

We show you smart ways to get game day ready.
Game Day Ready | Morning Blend
Millions of Americans will be watching the Big Game this weekend, so to get you ready, we called up Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss for this year's game day essentials!

Smoothie King [smoothieking.com] introduced the new 100g Protein Pack, designed for today’s protein-focused lifestyle and featuring a curated lineup of high-protein, craveable menu items.
Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Ranch Dressing [primalkitchen.com] made with avocado oil. 
Primal Kitchen No-Dairy Buffalo Sauce [primalkitchen.com] made with avocado oil.

Outsmart the bugs this Game Day with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap [zevoinsect.com].

