Limor Suss Shares Holiday Favorites for Beauty, Spirits, Skincare & Pet Treats

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her feel-good holiday favorites to pamper yourself, care for your skin, and treat your pets this festive season.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

The holidays are all about celebration — and that includes a little indulgence! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some feel-good favorites for you, your skin, and even your pets.

Celebrate the season with Suavecito Añejo and Founder's Reserve Tequila—luxury in every pour and a smooth sip they won’t forget.
 
Get the perfect holiday lip with L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oils — high-shine hydration with a plumping finish. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Tripeptide, they leave lips smoother, fuller, and more radiant. Try Plump Ambition pH Lip Oil for a tint that adapts to your lips’ natural tone. Available at Target.com.
 
The travel-size Garnier All-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water is a convenient small bottle that’s easy to keep on hand. It gently lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing and leaves skin clean and refreshed. It’s under $5, and it makes a great stocking stuffer.
 
Kibble in the Raw recipes for dogs and cats combine the benefits of raw nutrition with the scoop-and-serve convenience of kibble. Use code PRIMALHOLIDAYS for 20% off your first purchase at PrimalPetFoods.com now through the end of the month.

