Lisa Unger's New Thriller 'Served Him Right' Explores Female Power and Revenge in Her 23rd Book

New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger is back with her 23rd book — and it may be her most wickedly clever yet.

Served Him Right is a darkly compelling tale of revenge, suspense, and the power of women taking justice into their own hands. It's set to be published on March 10.

For more information, visit LisaUnger.com.

Unger will appear at two local launch events in the Tampa Bay area. On Monday, March 9 at 7pm, she will be interviewed by Tombolo Books' Kelsey Jagneaux at Coastal Creative in St. Petersburg. Tickets are available at tombolobooks.com/events/4236320260309.

On Sunday, March 15 at 4pm, Unger will be interviewed at Oxford Exchange in Tampa. Tickets for that event are available at eventbrite.com/e/lisa-unger-served-him-right-tickets-1980493553532.