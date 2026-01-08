Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Literary Sips: Good Reads to Start Off the New Year

We show you some great reads for the month of January.
Posted

Author Julie Edelman and Roxanne discuss their book suggestions to start off the New Year and recap their holiday reads!

Meet, Greet & Book Signing at The Book Lounge in St. Pete On Saturday January 17th 12-3 pm with Julie Edelman.

LiterarySips.com

