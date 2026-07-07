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Little Red Wagon Native Nursery/Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation

We talk about why native plants are so crucial for our environment.
Little Red Wagon | Morning Blend
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Native landscapes are key to successful gardening in Florida; especially during a drought. And the benefits? A yard full of beautiful butterflies!

Anita Camacho from Little Red Wagon Native Nursery gives us a tour of plants that can enhance your backyard sanctuary while inviting butterflies to take up residence!

Proceeds from Little Red Wagon Native Nursery benefit the Tampa Bay
Butterfly Foundation's mission for conservation, education and research for
butterflies and native plants in our area

Kids Camps continue through August 1oth

Customers can preorder online for pickup at www.LIttleRedWagonNativeNursery.com [littleredwagonnativenursery.com] or visit us at 4113 Henderson Blvd in South Tampa

If the Tampa Bay's Morning Blend audience mentions seeing our spot at checkout they can get a 15% discount at our native nursery and gift shop. This does not include tickets to our nature center

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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