Little Red Wagon Native Nursery/Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation

Native landscapes are key to successful gardening in Florida; especially during a drought. And the benefits? A yard full of beautiful butterflies!

Anita Camacho from Little Red Wagon Native Nursery gives us a tour of plants that can enhance your backyard sanctuary while inviting butterflies to take up residence!

Proceeds from Little Red Wagon Native Nursery benefit the Tampa Bay

Butterfly Foundation's mission for conservation, education and research for

butterflies and native plants in our area

Kids Camps continue through August 1oth

Customers can preorder online for pickup at www.LIttleRedWagonNativeNursery.com [littleredwagonnativenursery.com] or visit us at 4113 Henderson Blvd in South Tampa

If the Tampa Bay's Morning Blend audience mentions seeing our spot at checkout they can get a 15% discount at our native nursery and gift shop. This does not include tickets to our nature center