Living with Tremors: New Advances Helping Patients Regain Control of Their Lives

For millions of Americans living with essential tremor, everyday activities such as eating, writing, typing, or holding a cup of coffee can become increasingly difficult. While often misunderstood as a normal part of aging, essential tremor is a progressive neurological movement disorder that can significantly impact independence, confidence, and quality of life.

Ruth Essler knows that challenge firsthand. A business and technology professor, Ruth spent years adapting as worsening tremors began interfering with both her professional and personal life. When medications no longer provided adequate relief, she explored another option: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy. Following treatment with Boston Scientific's Vercise Genus™ Deep Brain Stimulation System, Ruth experienced improved tremor control, helping her continue teaching, reconnect socially, and regain independence.

We chat with Ruth and Dr. Philip Tipton, Director of Research at the Cole Center for Parkinson's & Movement Disorders.

For more information, visit: DBSandMe.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Boston Scientific

