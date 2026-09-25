Lobster Season is in Full Swing

For many Floridians, lobster season is synonymous with the excitement of mini season each summer. But according to outdoor enthusiast and television host Misty Wells, the adventure doesn't stop there. Florida's regular lobster season opened on August 6 and continues through the end of March 2027, offering eight months of opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy one of the state's most popular outdoor activities.

Misty Wells from Let's Take It Outside shares about how you can enjoy this season along with all the fun and adventure you can have.

For more information on where you can enjoy lobster season, visit mistywells.com and themarkerkeywest.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take It Outside

