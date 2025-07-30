Local Artist Kostar Kustoms Turns Familiar Imagery Upside Down

In Tampa Bay's vibrant art scene, emerging artist Kostar is making waves with his distinctive style that reimagines familiar images in unexpected ways.

Kostar, the owner of Kostar Kustoms, draws heavy inspiration from pop culture and nostalgia, transforming everyday visuals into captivating works of art.

Currently, Kostar has originals on display for sale at the Epicurean Hotel, and he’s also working on a children's book parody focused on Florida wildlife conservation, collaborating with illustrator Alice Absolutely. Art enthusiasts can also find his prints and stickers at various local hotspots, including the Tampa Zoo, Retro House Coffee Bar, and the St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts.

You can find Kostar at his studio, located at 2135 3rd Ave S, Studio 7 in St. Petersburg, directly across from 3 Daughters Brewery.

For more information, visit KostarKustoms.com. Use code BLEND to save 20% off your entire order!