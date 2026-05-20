Local Chef Dwight Hudgins competes on "Chopped Castaways"

Chopped Castaways, the most extreme evolution of Food Network's juggernaut Chopped, premieres Tuesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max®. Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent. Battling the elements across two grueling cooking rounds each week, competitors must build a working kitchen from basic supplies, earn their signature Chopped ingredient baskets through intense physical challenges, and cook entirely over open fire.

Head to Food Network’s social pages to hear daily chef confessionals, watch the judges hone their desert island survival skills and learn tips for using tropical ingredients. Fans can use #Chopped and #ChoppedCastaways to follow all the action. Chopped Castaways is produced by Notional LLC for Food Network

Contestant Dwight Hudgins is a Largo, Florida-based private chef, caterer, fisherman and hunter with a lifelong passion for “Catch and Cook” techniques. He is the creator of The Dreaded Fisherman Adventure series, which aired on Roku and Apple TV via Taste On TV, and offers a line of premium products under The Dreaded Fisherman brand, including organic seasonings, fermented honey, barrel-aged maple syrup, and imported oils and balsamics. Alongside his partner, Sharon Young, Dwight operates a brick-and-mortar store in Largo, where they sell handmade goods and host culinary experiences including Wild Game nights, tea parties, and advanced charcuterie classes.

Featured Recipe:

Smokey Jalapeno Tomato Chutney and Chicken rustic cast iron quiche.

🔸 One standard 9-in refrigerated pie crust or hand make your own crust. Pre-cook the crust for about 6 to 8 minutes in the cast iron pan before filling.

🔸 1 cup of raw cubed boneless chicken breast.

🔸 1/4 cup of Barbara's Kitchen Smoky Jalapeno Tomato Chutney.

🔸 1 cup of cubed Smoke Gruyere cheese., 1 cup of Swiss cheese and 1 cup of mixed shredded Cheddar cheese.

🔸 4 large eggs.

🔸 Half a cup of heavy whipping cream.

🔸 1/2 a teaspoon of The Dreaded Fisherman Long Pepper Citrus Blend Seasoning.

Cooking Instructions -

1. Preheat the oven to 375° f. As mentioned pre-cooked your pie crust for about 6 to 8 minutes and then let it cool.

2. In a small frying pan, Brown the chicken slightly while adding the seasoning.

3. Once the chicken has browned, add in the Smoky Jalapeno Tomato Chutney.

4. You are going to layer this quiche by starting first with the chicken on the bottom.

5. Using a wire whisk, whisk the eggs and heavy cream together creating a nice custard. Slowly pour the mixture over the chicken.

6. Now add all the cheeses into the mixture, making sure they're coated fully with the custard blend.

7. Bake for about 30 to 45 minutes depending on the depth of your cast iron pan and your oven.

8. Let the quiche rest for about 20

minutes before serving.

