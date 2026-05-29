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Local Professor and Cinematographer is Behind the Lens of John Travolta's Directorial Debut

We chat with a University of Tampa Professor who worked with John Travolta.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach | Morning Blend
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On May 29, the first movie ever directed by John Travolta will premiere. And the person Travolta called to create the look and feel of the movie is a professor at the University of Tampa! Paul De Lumen is the film’s cinematographer, and what they created together just looks gorgeous.

The same techniques De Lumen used to create that magical, wonder-filled look of the film are what he’s teaching students in Tampa Bay all year long. The film was just selected for the Cannes Film Festival! Prof. De Lumen was there this week as the movie was screened and Travolta was given a major award.

Multiple University of Tampa students also went to Cannes, experiencing the festival with Film Tampa Bay as part of a FilmUSA program. The movie, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, releases on Apple TV+ on May 29.

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