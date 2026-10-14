Local Young Actor Stars in "Matchbox: The Film"

Working alongside John Cene and Jessica Beil, young actor Max Fox traveled to Budapest for his role as "Young Ted" in the new film, "Matchbox: The Movie". He joins the Blend in studio to talk about his journey in acting and his experience on set.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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