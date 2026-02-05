Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Love is in the Air

We talk about some great Valentine's gifts.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
Posted

Love is in the air which means it’s time to find the perfect gifts for the one that you love. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great Valentine’s Day ideas to spoil the one’s that you love.

Featured Products:

Crayola
Available at retailers nationwide

Pottery Barn
Available at www.potterybarn.com and shop in-store at your local Pottery Barn

Hot Dang Press
Use the code MOMHINT for 10% off
Available at www.hotdangpress.com

Knobez
Find online at www.knobez.com and Amazon

To find details on all of these great Valentine’s Day ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com