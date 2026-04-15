Luxury Villa Living in Tulum

Tulum continues to evolve as one of the most sought-after luxury destinations, but travelers are increasingly shifting away from traditional hotels in favor of private, fully serviced villa experiences that offer both exclusivity and flexibility. At Trobbu Tulum, guests can stay in three-bedroom luxury villas designed to blend indoor-outdoor living with modern comfort, complete with infinity pools, private terraces, and personalized butler service. CEO Elías Barbosa joins us to share how this new model of hospitality is redefining what luxury travel looks like for families, groups, and couples seeking both privacy and high-touch service in one of Mexico’s most iconic settings.

For more information, visit Trobbu.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Luxe List

