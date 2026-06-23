Maggi Tax and Financial Advisors | Wills and Trusts

It is very important to understand the significance of proper estate planning and the distinct differences between a will and trust.

Too often this subject is put on the back burner, as the topic can feel a bit ominous and can be an easy one to push off.

With a better understanding about probate, which can be a lengthy and costly process - comes a better understanding of how your family will benefit from having a will or trust as well as a power of attorney.

Call 833-MAGGI TAX to schedule a free Will & Trust conversation.

maggitax.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Maggi Tax and Wealth Advisors

