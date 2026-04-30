Maggi Tax and Wealth Advisors - Helping with Your Tax Questions

Maggi Tax and Wealth Advisors is offering a free Income Tax Analysis.

For those of you that are interested in scheduling your free tax analysis or seeing if a Roth IRA is right for you Call 833-MAGGI TAX or visit MaggiTax.com

Maggi Tax & Wealth Advisors offers tax planning and preparation, Medicare, social security planning, and insurance planning. Maggi Investment Services, LLC assists with income, estate, and investment planning, as well as 401K rollover management.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Maggi Tax and Wealth Advisors

