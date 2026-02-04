Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Maggi Tax & Wealth Advisors

We discuss how Maggi can help you with tax preparation this year.
Maggi Tax & Wealth Advisors | Morning Blend
Posted

Converting your IRA or 401k to a Roth IRA can save investors tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars at retirement!

Right now Maggi Tax & Wealth Advisors is offering a Bonus Annuity incentive to pay the tax - for qualifying investors that would like to convert to a Roth IRA.

For more information and a free tax analysis visit MaggiTax.com or call 833-MAGGI TAX

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Maggi Tax & Wealth Advisors

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com