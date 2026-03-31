SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is in full swing right now through May 17, and it’s one of our most popular events of the year. Guests can sip and sample their way around the world with nearly 200 internationally inspired dishes, from savory favorites to sweet treats, plus specialty drinks and local craft beers from right here in Central Florida. What makes it really special is that the menus rotate throughout the festival, so every visit feels a little different. And on top of that, we have more than 30 live concerts happening on select nights—all included with park admission—so it’s truly a full day of food, music, and fun.

And then, over at Aquatica Orlando, we’re bringing those summer vibes early with Aloha to Summer, happening every weekend now through May 3rd. The entire park transforms into a tropical island escape where guests are welcomed with a lei and refreshing drink, setting the tone for a really fun, immersive day. Beyond the slides and wave pools, there are family-friendly dance parties, interactive games, and rotating activities like sandcastle building, surfboard art, and shell crafts… so no two visits are ever the same. We’ve also added new tropical food options, limited-time merchandise, and even a new projection overlay on one of our most popular slides, Tassie’s Underwater Twist.

it’s a day visit or becoming a Pass Member, now is the perfect time to plan a spring getaway and start making those family memories!

Make the most of spring and kick off summer at SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com and AquaticaOrlando.com

