Making the New School Year Easier

Lifestyle expert, Limor Suss, shares about some back-to-school products that you'll want to have this upcoming new year.

Minted’s personalized Custom Name Labels [minted.com] are durable, waterproof custom labels designed to help kids keep track of school gear, clothing, and everyday essentials. Mini Lunch Box Notes [minted.com] make everyday thoughtfulness feel effortless with elevated stationery perfect for thank yous, lunchbox notes, gift toppers, and little reminders.

Zenni Blokz [zennioptical.com] provide advanced blue light-filtering and UV-protecting lenses designed for your lifestyle.

Greenlight Family Hub [shop.greenlight.com] is a dedicated smart home display built for families — a single shared household command center to coordinate schedules, chores, lists and share photos, as well as monitor the safety of the whole family.

To learn more go to limormedia.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

