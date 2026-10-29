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Making The Seasonal Shift

Simple ways to make change to the fall season.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
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Fall is fading and winter is on its way! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is here today to help you make the seasonal shift with simple ways to transition from the fall to the winter months.

Keep The Bugs Away
Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit - $19.99
Available at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart and Home Depot

Carry your necessities for tailgating and holiday parties
Timber Ridge
Shop online at www.TimberRidgeProducts.com

Power through the holiday season

Uncle Matt's Organic
Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune
Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Defense Orange Juice

Shop online at www.unclematts.com

Get away this winter
Take advantage of Visit Anaheim's “If You Know, You Go.” travel promotion, offering savings starting at $100 on eligible Anaheim hotel stays.

Book by December 31 at VisitAnaheim.org/go.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

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