Making Waves: Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Great Tides Waterpark in The Bahamas

There's a major new attraction making waves in the Caribbean.

Norwegian Cruise Line has officially opened Great Tides Waterpark on its private island, Great Stirrup Cay in The Bahamas. The nearly six-acre attraction features 19 waterslides, the cruise industry's first cliff jumps, a dynamic "not-so-lazy" river, and attractions designed for guests of every age.

The opening reflects a larger shift in cruising, as private islands evolve into full vacation destinations with more activities, dining, relaxation, and entertainment than ever before. For families, that means more opportunities for everyone – from young kids and thrill seekers to parents and grandparents – to enjoy the same vacation without compromise.

For more information and to book your next cruise visit ncl.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Norwegian Cruise Line

