Mama's Greek Cuisine is family-owned since 1998. They serve authentic Greek dishes prepared with fresh ingredients and time-honored family recipes. Located on the historic Sponge Docks, they offer warm hospitality and a true taste of Greece. You can enjoy weekly entertainment and live Greek music on the weekends.

You can visit them at 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Suite 40 in Tarpon Springs. You can contact them at 97270 944-2888 or visit their website mamasgreekcuisine.net. Their social medias are Mama's Greek Cuisine on Facebook and @mamasgreekcuisinefl on Instagram. If you join them for dinner and with 2 entrees, you can enjoy a complimentary Saganaki (flaming cheese) on the house!