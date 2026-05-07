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Maple Street Biscuits with Parker's Plate

Parker shows us an incredible breakfast spot in the bay area.
Maple Street Biscuits | Morning Blend
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Maple Street Biscuit Company has really become part of the Tampa Bay food scene. They’ve called this region home since 2018 and now have four area locations — St. Pete, Bloomingdale, Riverview and Carrollwood.

And if you’ve been to Maple Street, you know why people love it. They’re known for those golden, flaky biscuits, hand-breaded fried chicken, brunch bowls, waffles, and big, bold flavors.

But now, they’re expanding the menus at the St. Pete and Carrollwood locations to give guests even more reasons to come in more often — and St. Pete will even have extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays, so you can stop by for late-day lunch or dinner.

For more information, go to MapleStreetBiscuits.com or follow @parkersplate.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Parker's Plate

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