Mavis Tires Opening in Lutz!

Record-high car prices and monthly payments mean that many drivers are choosing to keep their cars longer, making car maintenance more important than ever for both your car’s longevity and safety. Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is here today with some great tire safety ideas for busy moms and to share some details about the grand opening of a new Mavis Tires location in Lutz.

Grand Opening!

The Lutz grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 10am until 2pm at the 19107 Wingshooter Way location and is a great opportunity for residents to get to know their local Mavis Tires. As part of the grand opening celebration, they will have free prizes and giveaways, including a free set of tires and free oil changes to several lucky attendees. And of course, there will be food and entertainment for the whole family.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

