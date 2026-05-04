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May is Women's Health Month

Women's Health Month | Morning Blend
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As Women’s Health Month begins, experts say too many women are still putting their own health last—often missing early warning signs tied to some of the most common conditions.

Dr. Larissa Ferdinand, an OBGYN and Menopause Health Specialist, shares why taking a proactive approach can make a meaningful difference.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GoodRx, Natrol, WaterWipes

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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