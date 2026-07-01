Meaningful ways to gather, celebrate and capture special memories this summer

As summer celebrations continue and America prepares to mark a historic milestone, many families are looking for meaningful ways to gather, celebrate and capture special memories. Joining us with creative ideas for commemorating the season is entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride. Summer is packed with celebrations, and with the nation's 250th anniversary coming up, people are looking for ways to make those moments extra special.

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