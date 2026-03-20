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Meat Market, a Steak House in the heart of Hyde Park

Chef Sean cooks up a delicious buffalo steak
The Meat Market | Morning Blend
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Meat Market, a Steak House in the heart of Hyde Park, offers a regular menu as well as a daily changing specials menus, today Chef Sean Brasel will be cooking one of his favorite special steaks, American bison filet.

Chef Sean is also the organizer of the upcoming Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival... Several days of culinary adventures culminating in a Chef Showdown and Grand Tasting at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. This years festival goes from April 7-11. For more information visit tampabaywff.com

Meat Market is located at 1606 West Snow Avenue in Tampa
meatmarket.net

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