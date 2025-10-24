Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet the Artist Behind the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stunning Noche Latina Design

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to celebrate Noche Latina on Sunday, October 26. We're introducing you to the artist who created the beautiful design.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will spotlight Latin culture on Sunday, October 26, during Noche Latina, presented by GTE Financial, as they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Benchmark International Arena.

Fans can look forward to a night enriched with music, art, dance, and culinary experiences — all while supporting local causes through the Lightning Foundation.

The celebration marks the launch of the team’s Local Artist Collaboration program, part of this season’s Hockey is for Everyone initiatives.

Juan Pablo “JP” Parra, a Mexican-born artist, was chosen to design the event’s specialty jerseys — to be auctioned at tblnochelatina.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting the Lightning Foundation.

Parra’s artwork will also appear throughout the arena, on mystery pucks sold at Section 123 and online, and on limited-edition t-shirts available exclusively online.

More than 220 tickets have been donated to Hispanic-serving nonprofits — including Enterprising Latinas, SOMOS HCC, Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc., and the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association. The evening’s 50/50 raffle will also benefit Hispanic Heritage initiatives via the Lightning Foundation.

Pregame on Ford Thunder Alley features salsa dance lessons from Street Laced Marketing & Promotions, ball hockey with the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association, and a live performance by local Latina band Cuban Son. Inside, fans can watch Carlos Pons create a live art piece blending Tampa’s Hispanic heritage with the Lightning logo.

For tickets, merchandise, and auction details, visit tblnochelatina.givesmart.com.

