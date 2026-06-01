Meet the Heads of Top Talent Agency

David Fagan

Publicist, Publisher & Producer at Top Talent Agency

Sir David T. Fagan is the former CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, which sold over 23 million books in 62 languages worldwide, a bestselling author, international speaker, and knighted entrepreneur who has won the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House and the Entrepreneur Educator of the Year Award from Inc. 500 Keap.

Isabel Donadio

Founder of Top Talent Agency; International Speaker, Author & Publisher

Isabel Donadio is the Founder of Top Talent Agency, a bestselling author, winner of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a media personality regularly featured in USA Today, Forbes, and the Los Angeles Tribune, who specializes in content creation, authority marketing, and talent management.

DavidTFagan.com

TopTAgency.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Talent International

