Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Meet the Heads of Top Talent Agency

Top T Agency | Morning Blend
Posted

David Fagan

Publicist, Publisher & Producer at Top Talent Agency

Sir David T. Fagan is the former CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, which sold over 23 million books in 62 languages worldwide, a bestselling author, international speaker, and knighted entrepreneur who has won the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House and the Entrepreneur Educator of the Year Award from Inc. 500 Keap. 

Isabel Donadio 

Founder of Top Talent Agency; International Speaker, Author & Publisher
Isabel Donadio is the Founder of Top Talent Agency, a bestselling author, winner of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a media personality regularly featured in USA Today, Forbes, and the Los Angeles Tribune, who specializes in content creation, authority marketing, and talent management. 

DavidTFagan.com 
TopTAgency.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Talent International

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com