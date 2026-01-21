Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Meg Rivera - Operator, advisor Advocate for women’s health...and mom first

We chat with Meg about building confidence in 2026.
Meg Rivera | Morning Blend
Posted

Today we’re talking about an unexpected leadership tool that has nothing to do with titles or teams and everything to do with what you do when no one is watching. Our guest, Meg Rivera has spent decades in the corporate world, but she says the biggest transformation in her leadership didn’t happen in a boardroom, it happened on the running trail.

Visit her website at megrivera.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jett Productions

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com