Meg Rivera - Operator, advisor Advocate for women’s health...and mom first

Today we’re talking about an unexpected leadership tool that has nothing to do with titles or teams and everything to do with what you do when no one is watching. Our guest, Meg Rivera has spent decades in the corporate world, but she says the biggest transformation in her leadership didn’t happen in a boardroom, it happened on the running trail.

Visit her website at megrivera.com

