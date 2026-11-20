THE USF Bulls have had their share of big wins this season, but the most recent loss to Memphis has set them back. They head to FAU for their final regular-season road game before closing out at home against Tulane on Nov. 28th. Bulls Commentator Rocky Riley gives the Blend a look ahead on how the Bulls can close the season out.
Memphis Loss A Setback for the Bulls
THE USF Bulls have had their share of big wins this season, but the most recent loss to Memphis has set them back. They head to FAU for their final regular-season road game before closing out at home against Tulane on Nov. 28th. Bulls Commentator Rocky Riley gives the Blend a look ahead on how the Bulls can close the season out.
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