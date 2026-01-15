Mentalist and Magician Asi Wind

Asi Wind is celebrated by The New York Times as “One of the great magicians of our time.” He is the recipient of both the Close-Up Magician of the Year and the Magician of the Year awards from The Academy of Magical Arts at Hollywood’s renowned Magic Castle. Wind’s stunning performance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us attracted over 17 million views, making it one of the most-watched performances in the show’s ten-season history.

Wind has achieved critical acclaim and a global following with his groundbreaking Off-Broadway show, Inner Circle. The show became a New York Times Critics’ Pick and was extended six times, totaling over 450 performances. It attracted attention from leading media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and The New Yorker. Wind just wrapped a six-month run of his new show, Incredibly Human, in London’s West End, and is currently developing a streaming special.

Asi will perform his More Than Magic show at Straz Center in Tampa, FL on Thursday, January 15th. Tickets at strazcenter.org

