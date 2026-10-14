Metropolitan Ministries Helping Those in Need

People are in great need of food and toys this holiday season, and Metropolitan Ministries is here to help, in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties. But we desperately need donations. Info on how to help and how to receive help can be found here: metromin.org and by calling 813-209-1000.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com