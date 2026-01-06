Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michele Kehrer, author of "Brave Shift: 30 Mindset Changes to Transform Your Life"

We talk to Michele about her new book.
Brave Shift is for people who feel stuck, burned out, or ready for something more — but don’t want to “burn their life down” to get there. Whether you’re rebuilding after a hard season or simply ready for a fresh perspective, this book reminds you that you don’t need a breakthrough — you just need one brave shift.

The book blends personal stories with practical, actionable micro-habits readers can use right away — in their careers, relationships, health, and daily lives. Each chapter is designed to help people reframe challenges, reduce overwhelm, and move forward with clarity and confidence.

For more information and to order a copy of Brave Shift, visit MichelleKehrer.com

