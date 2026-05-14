Mid-Year Financial Reset

With tax season behind us, many Americans are taking a fresh look at their overall financial picture, including the benefits they rely on for protection and peace of mind. New data from The Hartford’s 2026 Future of Benefits Study reveals that many U.S. workers are unsure if they are making the right decisions, especially as rising everyday expenses put added pressure on household budgets.

At the same time, a growing number of employees, led by younger generations, are turning to artificial intelligence to help guide their choices during open enrollment. They are using it to compare plans, estimate costs, and receive more personalized recommendations.

For more information, visit TheHartford.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Hartford

