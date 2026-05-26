Mindi Abair performs at The 4th Annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam

Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation present The 4th Annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam on Saturday, May 30 at 7 pm and Sunday, May 31 at 7 pm. The line-up features Boney James, Norman Brown and David Benoit on May 30 and Brian Culbertson, RnR featuring Rick Braun & Richard Elliot and Mindi Abair on May 31.

Two-time GRAMMY® nominee Mindi Abair is a saxophonist, vocalist, and author of How To Play Madison Square Garden. You might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, or from touring and/or recording with Aerosmith, Duran Duran, Gregg Allman, Smokey Robinson, and more. As a solo artist, she has consistently topped the Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts, earning her first GRAMMY® nomination in 2014 for Summer Horns and her 2nd nomination in 2015 for her solo album Wild Heart.

Single tickets and Two-Day Jam Passes are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

