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Mindi Abair performs at The 4th Annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam

We chat with Mindi about her upcoming performance.
Mindi Abair | Morning Blend
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Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation present The 4th Annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam on Saturday, May 30 at 7 pm and Sunday, May 31 at 7 pm. The line-up features Boney James, Norman Brown and David Benoit on May 30 and Brian Culbertson, RnR featuring Rick Braun & Richard Elliot and Mindi Abair on May 31.

Two-time GRAMMY® nominee Mindi Abair is a saxophonist, vocalist, and author of How To Play Madison Square Garden. You might know her as the featured saxophonist on American Idol, or from touring and/or recording with Aerosmith, Duran Duran, Gregg Allman, Smokey Robinson, and more. As a solo artist, she has consistently topped the Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts, earning her first GRAMMY® nomination in 2014 for Summer Horns and her 2nd nomination in 2015 for her solo album Wild Heart.

Single tickets and Two-Day Jam Passes are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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