"Misery" Presented by Jobsite Theater

True life becomes stranger than fiction when acclaimed romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a wintery car crash by his “number one fan,” seemingly-kind nurse Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character. Annie forces Paul to write a new novel, but he realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it – and it does. Originally staged four seasons ago in the 98-seat Shimberg Playhouse to great acclaim and a sold out run, Jobsite now takes over the 300-seat Jaeb Theater in what is sure to be a can’t-miss part of Spooky Season, on stage Oct. 14 – Nov. 8. No spoilers, but this production steps up the ”wow factor” through stagecraft and effects simply not possible in the Shimberg. Jobsite has a Halloween tradition going back 28 years running, the longest of any company in the region, maybe even the state of Florida!

Visit jobsitetheater.org for tickets and more information.