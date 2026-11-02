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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Mistletoe Murders Returns for Season 3

Season three premiers this Thursday!
Mistletoe Murders | Morning Blend
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Last season on Mistletoe Murders, the show ended in a thrilling cliffhanger. Now get ready for season three!

The series follows Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming, year-round Christmas-themed store, who has been harboring a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. As Emily works with Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney) - a smart local cop – he discovers that the bigger mystery is Emily herself.

Season 3 Premieres Thursday, November 5th, 8pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Next Day on Hallmark+

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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