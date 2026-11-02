Mistletoe Murders Returns for Season 3

Last season on Mistletoe Murders, the show ended in a thrilling cliffhanger. Now get ready for season three!

The series follows Emily Lane (Sarah Drew), the outwardly friendly, and optimistic shop owner of a charming, year-round Christmas-themed store, who has been harboring a big secret. Residing in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove, Emily finds herself compelled to investigate not-so-quaint local murders. As Emily works with Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney) - a smart local cop – he discovers that the bigger mystery is Emily herself.

Season 3 Premieres Thursday, November 5th, 8pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Next Day on Hallmark+