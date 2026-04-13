MITA x Lilac, A Vegetable-Forward MICHELIN Star Experience

Lilac’s [lilacrestauranttampa.com] Chef John Fraser, a pioneer in vegetable-forward cuisine and Founder of JF Restaurants, welcomes Chef Miguel Guerra of D.C.’s MITA [mitadc.com] for a one-night-only celebration of vegetable-focused cooking on Tuesday, April 14, from 5-9pm. This collaboration between two visionary MICHELIN-starred talents is grounded in a shared approach to plant-forward cooking and reflects both chefs’ ongoing commitment to elevating vegetables within fine dining.

The menu leans into seasonality, highlighting ingredients at their peak. For this menu from Chef John Fraser and Chef Miguel Guerra, vegetables are the focus, and the aim is to showcase vegetables as dynamic, nuanced, and luxurious, just like any protein.

Chef John Fraser is the MICHELIN-recognized Chef and Partner of JF Restaurants, an award-winning hospitality group known for its imaginative fine dining concepts and elevated neighborhood dining, including Lilac, one of Tampa’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred restaurants. MITA was awarded its MICHELIN Star in 2024 and was a James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant in 2025. Chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic this year.

Guests can reserve HERE [opentable.com] for $205 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $95.