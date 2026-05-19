Moffitt Cancer Center | Helping ensure patients can access the care they need.

Asmita Mishra, MD, MBA is a senior member at Moffitt Cancer Center, specializing in Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy.

Beyond her clinical work, she serves as Medical Director of Payer Strategies, helping bridge the gap between patient care and how it’s delivered and funded. Working closely with Moffitt teams, she develops innovative payment models and builds strong partnerships with insurers, employers and health care stakeholders.

Dr. Mishra also plays a key role in resolving complex payer challenges — helping ensure patients can access the care they need.

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Moffitt.org/MedicareExplained

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