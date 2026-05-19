Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Moffitt Cancer Center | Helping ensure patients can access the care they need.

Moffitt can help navigate insurance coverages.
Moffitt Cancer Center | Morning Blend
Posted

Asmita Mishra, MD, MBA is a senior member at Moffitt Cancer Center, specializing in Blood and Marrow Transplant and Cellular Immunotherapy.

Beyond her clinical work, she serves as Medical Director of Payer Strategies, helping bridge the gap between patient care and how it’s delivered and funded. Working closely with Moffitt teams, she develops innovative payment models and builds strong partnerships with insurers, employers and health care stakeholders.

Dr. Mishra also plays a key role in resolving complex payer challenges — helping ensure patients can access the care they need.

855-350-0988
Moffitt.org/MedicareExplained

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moffitt Cancer Center

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com