Moffitt Cancer Center Launches New Blood Disorder Service To Help Patients Get Clear Answers Fast

Abnormal blood test results don't always mean cancer. Moffitt Cancer Center's new blood disorder service offers clear answers and early evaluation.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moffitt Cancer Center

When blood test results come back abnormal, it can be confusing and concerning — but abnormal does not automatically mean cancer or something dangerous.

Leidy Isenalumhe, MD, MS, from Moffitt Cancer Center joined us to explain what abnormal blood test results can mean and to share details about a new specialized service designed to give patients clear answers, early evaluation, and peace of mind.

For more information, visit Moffitt.org or call 1-888-MOFFITT.

