Moffitt Cancer Center | Liver Cancer Treatment Options

Betzaira Childers, MD, is a Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgeon in the Gastroenterology Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center. Dr. Childers specializes in the surgical management of primary or metastatic diseases of the pancreas, liver, and bile ducts to include neuroendocrine tumors (pancreas and small bowel), colorectal liver metastasis, cholangiocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

As a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Moffitt is widely recognized for extensive cancer research and innovation in gastrointestinal cancer treatment.

Schedule an appointment at Moffitt.org/GICancer or call 1-888-MOFFITT

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moffitt Cancer Center

