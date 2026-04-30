Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Moffitt Cancer Center | Liver Cancer Treatment Options

Learn about more liver cancer treatment options.
Moffitt Cancer Center | Morning Blend
Posted

Betzaira Childers, MD, is a Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgeon in the Gastroenterology Oncology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center. Dr. Childers specializes in the surgical management of primary or metastatic diseases of the pancreas, liver, and bile ducts to include neuroendocrine tumors (pancreas and small bowel), colorectal liver metastasis, cholangiocarcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

As a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Moffitt is widely recognized for extensive cancer research and innovation in gastrointestinal cancer treatment.

Schedule an appointment at Moffitt.org/GICancer or call 1-888-MOFFITT

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moffitt Cancer Center

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com