Moffitt Cancer Center Uses Immunotherapy To Treat Autoimmune Disease With Goal of Lasting Remission

We talk breakthroughs in auto immune disease care.
Moffitt Cancer Center | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Moffitt Cancer Center

For many people living with autoimmune disease, the message from doctors has long been the same: there is no cure, only management. But researchers and physicians at Moffitt Cancer Center are working to change that.

Dr. Sayeef Mirza, MD, MPH, at Moffitt Cancer Center, is at the forefront of using immunotherapy to treat autoimmune diseases — and the approach is showing real promise.

For more information, visit Moffitt.org or call 1-888-MOFFITT.

