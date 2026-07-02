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Mom Hint | Happy Birthday America!

Celebrate American 250 with Pepperidge Farm Cookies!
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
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Happy 250th birthday America! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today to show you how to celebrate with Pepperidge Farm’s delicious cookie options for dessert this Fourth of July.

The limited-edition Pepperidge Farm Maggie’s Apple Pie cookies, along with Milano and Chessmen cookies, are available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Kroger, Target, and Walmart.

To find details on celebrating America with Pepperidge Farm, head to @momhint on Instagram or TikTok

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

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